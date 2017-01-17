Fire breaks out at former Mountain State Supply in Huntington

UPDATE: According to firefighters on scene, the building was previous occupied, but the owners recently moved out. The massive fire caused the roof to cave in. The 200 block of 7th Avenue is closed until further notice. A nearby home was evacuated as a precaution.

The state fire marshal is expected to arrive on scene later today.

No injuries are being reported.

ORIGINAL: Flames are tearing through a vacant building in Cabell County.

According to dispatchers, the structure is the former Mountain State Supply building on 244, 7th Avenue in Huntington. The Huntington Fire Department is on scene.

Our view form the West Virginia Building shows the flames shooting through the roof.

The call came in around 12:44 a.m.

Dispatchers say no injuries are being reported but people can smell smoke all across the west side of Huntington and into Ohio.

