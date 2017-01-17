3 year search for MH370 ends with few answers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3 year search for MH370 ends with few answers

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/Rob Griffith AP Photo/Rob Griffith

SYDNEY (AP) -- After nearly three years, the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ended in futility and frustration Tuesday, as crews completed their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a trace of the plane.

The Joint Agency Coordination Center in Australia, which helped lead the $160 million hunt for the Boeing 777 in remote waters west of Australia, said the search had officially been suspended after crews finished their fruitless sweep of the 120,000-square kilometer (46,000-square mile) search zone.

"Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting-edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," the agency said in a statement, which was a joint communique between the transport ministers of Malaysia, Australia and China.

"Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended. The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness."

Officials investigating the plane's disappearance have recommended search crews head north to a new area identified in a recent analysis as a possible crash site. But the Australian government has already nixed that idea.

Last year, Australia, Malaysia and China - which have each helped fund the search - agreed that the hunt would be suspended once the search zone was exhausted unless new evidence emerges that pinpoints the plane's specific location. Since no technology currently exists that can tell investigators exactly where the plane is, that effectively means the most expensive, complex search in aviation history is over.

There is the possibility that a private donor could offer to bankroll a new search, or that Malaysia will kick in fresh funds. But no one has stepped up yet, raising the bleak possibility that the world's greatest aviation mystery may never be solved. For the families of the 239 people on the doomed aircraft, that's a particularly bitter prospect given the recent acknowledgment by officials that they had been looking for the plane in the wrong place all along.

In December, the transport bureau announced that a review of the data used to estimate where the plane crashed, coupled with new information on ocean currents, strongly suggested the plane hit the water in a 25,000-square kilometer (9,700-square mile) area directly north of the search zone. But Australia's government rejected a recommendation from the bureau that crews be allowed to search the new area to the north, saying the results of the experts' analysis weren't precise enough to justify continuing the hunt.

The three countries' transport ministers reiterated that view in their statement Tuesday, noting: "Whilst combined scientific studies have continued to refine areas of probability, to date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft."

The lack of resolution has caused agony for family members of the flight's passengers, who have begged officials to continue the hunt for their loved ones.

"The whole series of events since the plane disappeared has been nothing but frustrating," said Grace Nathan, a Malaysian whose mother was on board Flight 370. "It continues to be frustrating and we just hope they will continue to search. ... They've already searched 120,000 square kilometers. What is another 25,000?"

Investigators have been stymied again and again in their efforts to find the aircraft since it vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. Along the way, hopes were repeatedly raised and smashed by false leads: Underwater signals wrongly thought to be emanating from the plane's black boxes. Possible debris fields that turned out to be sea trash. Oil slicks that contained no jet fuel. A large object detected on the seafloor that was just an old shipwreck.

In the absence of solid leads, investigators relied largely on an analysis of transmissions between the plane and a satellite to narrow down where in the world the jet ended up - a technique never previously used to find an aircraft.

Based on the transmissions, they narrowed down the possible crash zone to a vast arc of ocean slicing across the southern hemisphere. Even then, the search zone was enormous and located in one of the most remote patches of water on earth - 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) off Australia's west coast. Much of the seabed had never even been mapped.

For years, search crews painstakingly combed the search area in several ships, largely pinning their hopes on towfish, small vessels equipped with sonar that sent information back to the boats in real-time. The ships slowly dragged the towfish through the ocean just above the seabed, hoping the equipment would detect some trace of the plane. Unmanned submarines were used to examine areas of rougher terrain and objects of interest picked up by sonar that required a closer look.

The search zone shifted multiple times as investigators refined their analysis, all to no avail. Some began to question whether the plane had gone down in the southern hemisphere at all.

Then, in July, 2015, came the first proof that the plane was indeed in the Indian Ocean: A wing flap from the aircraft was found on Reunion Island, east of Madagascar. Since then, more than 20 objects either confirmed or believed to be from the plane have washed ashore on beaches throughout the Indian Ocean. But while the debris proved the plane went down in the Indian Ocean, the location of the main underwater wreckage - and its crucial black box data recorders - remains stubbornly elusive.

The transport ministers praised the efforts of the search crews and said the search had presented an "unprecedented challenge."

"Today's announcement is significant for our three countries, but more importantly for the family and friends of those on board the aircraft. We again take this opportunity to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives and acknowledge the enormous loss felt by their loved ones," the ministers wrote. "We remain hopeful that new information will come to light and that at some point in the future the aircraft will be located."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policyand Terms of Use.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • McDonald's Adds Big Mac Onesie, Sweatsuit To Delivery Items

    McDonald's Adds Big Mac Onesie, Sweatsuit To Delivery Items

    Saturday, July 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-07-22 17:49:18 GMT
    OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) -- With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie. Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's describes the McDelivery Collection as "a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order." It also includes french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases and a ...
    OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) -- With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie. Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's describes the McDelivery Collection as "a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order." It also includes french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases and a ...

  • Actor John Heard, Of "Home Alone" Movies, Dies At 72

    Actor John Heard, Of "Home Alone" Movies, Dies At 72

    Saturday, July 22 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-22 16:30:46 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery. 

    NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery. 

  • Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function

    Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:37:28 GMT

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts

    Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts

    Friday, July 21 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-07-21 22:27:51 GMT

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

  • Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function

    Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:37:28 GMT

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

  • Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free

    Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:21:58 GMT
    Nati Harnick/Associated PressNati Harnick/Associated Press
    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It’s the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. A...
    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It’s the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. A...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.