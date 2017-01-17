Putin says US administration trying to undermine Trump

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say ... RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say ...

Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea... An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free Nati Harnick/Associated Press OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It’s the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. A... OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It’s the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. A...

Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time. Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

Four Arrested After Incident Where Two Officers Administered Naloxone on Themselves Four Arrested After Incident Where Two Officers Administered Naloxone on Themselves HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Four people have been arrested in an incident where Huntington Police officers administered naloxone on themselves after feeling adverse effects from drugs in the case. A Huntington police officer was sent to an area hospital to investigate a report of an overdose. The officer investigated the individual who overdosed and collected evidence. The officer returned to the police station and was handling evidence with gloves when the officer began to ... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Four people have been arrested in an incident where Huntington Police officers administered naloxone on themselves after feeling adverse effects from drugs in the case. A Huntington police officer was sent to an area hospital to investigate a report of an overdose. The officer investigated the individual who overdosed and collected evidence. The officer returned to the police station and was handling evidence with gloves when the officer began to ...

Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to ‘take back’ rainbow from LGBTQ community Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to ‘take back’ rainbow from LGBTQ community WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow. Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote “Christians need to take back the rainbow.” According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, “The rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ mo... WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow. Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote “Christians need to take back the rainbow.” According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, “The rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ mo...