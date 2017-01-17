World's Oldest Zoo Gorilla Dies in Columbus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

World's Oldest Zoo Gorilla Dies in Columbus

Posted: Updated:
Photo credit: WBNS Photo credit: WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio zoo says the country's oldest known gorilla, and the first in the world to be born in a zoo, has died. Colo was 60.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday that Colo died in her sleep, less than a month after her birthday.

She surpassed the usual life expectancy of captive gorillas by two decades.

Zoo president Tom Stalf says Colo inspired people to learn about her species and to help protect gorillas in their native habitat.

Colo was born at the zoo on Dec. 22, 1956. She eventually became a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three.

Zoo officials had recently removed a malignant tumor from her but had said she was doing well.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UK Girl Left In Tears After She Is Fined For Selling Lemonade

    UK Girl Left In Tears After She Is Fined For Selling Lemonade

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:10:59 GMT

    LONDON (AP) -- A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention for being fined for selling lemonade. Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London. The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox dance festival when she was fined.

    LONDON (AP) -- A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention for being fined for selling lemonade. Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London. The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox dance festival when she was fined.

  • Rescuers Need Help After They Get Stuck Helping Kayakers

    Rescuers Need Help After They Get Stuck Helping Kayakers

    Saturday, July 22 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-07-22 20:11:35 GMT

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes.

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes.

  • American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:38:00 GMT
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:38:00 GMT
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...

  • Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts

    Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts

    Friday, July 21 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-07-21 22:27:51 GMT

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

  • StormTracker 13 Forecast

    StormTracker 13 Forecast: Click Here

    Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.

    The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.