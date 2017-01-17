World's Oldest Zoo Gorilla Dies in Columbus

LONDON (AP) -- A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention for being fined for selling lemonade. Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London. The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox dance festival when she was fined.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.
Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...
NASA issued a warning to let people know unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.”
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.
Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.
President Donald Trump is coming to West Virginia on Monday to join Shelley Moore Capito at the Boy Scout Jamboree in Fayette County. This will be Donald Trump's first visit to the Mountain State as President. Shelly Moore Captio had this to say in a release: “I'm thrilled President Trump will be making his first trip to West Virginia as president on Monday. At the Jamboree, the president will have an opportunity to see the future leaders of our country. I look forward t...
