$9-Million Investment Bringing New Jobs to West Virginia

Several new jobs are coming to Weirton as part of a $9-million investment by an Italy-based company.

Pietro Fiorentini is expanding in the northern panhandle on 26.4 acres in the Three Springs Business Park, owned by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority in Weirton.

State officials say the investment will create 41 jobs in phase one, and up to 150 when fully operational.

Although the company has a sales office and a distributorship in the United States, the site will be the first U.S. manufacturing plant for the Italian company.

The new Weirton facility will produce pressure regulators, valves, and pressure reducing and metering systems for the natural gas industry.

Weirton and Brooke County officials, along with investors will be gathering at the industrial park Tuesday at 1:30 p.m..

Pietro Fiorentini distributes in more than 80 countries around the world.

This is the fourth major industrial project announced in the Three Springs Business Park in the past five years, joining Rue21, Barney’s Bakery, and North American Industrial Services.