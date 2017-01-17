Huntington Parents Arrested for Child Neglect Involving Drugs

Two Huntington parents are facing charges of child neglect resulting in injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute call on Sunday, January 15th, 2017 involving a mother, her son, and her son's girlfriend over a borrowed vehicle.

Charles Riley and his girlfriend, Melissa Doss, had been borrowing Riley's mother, Janet Riley's, vehicle which resulted in an argument related to the pair's drug habits.

Following the argument, Charles and Doss entered Janet's home and proceeded inside. The couple had been staying in the children's playroom, and Janet stated that she feared for the children's safety.

After being detained on the porch by officers, Charles and Doss were questioned by officers if anything was hidden in the playroom. Charles responded that his "rig" was inside the room, and officers were subsequently able to locate a black bag containing syringes and a burnt spoon.

The bag was easily accessible to children, along with a piece of aluminum foil containing heroin residue and marijuana paraphernalia. Another syringe was found wrapped in the children's blankets.

Charles Riley and Melissa Doss were taken into custody for child neglect creating the risk of injury.`