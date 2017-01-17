Building the Agenda of Governor Jim Justice

The tear down of the inaugural stage on the West Virginia capitol is now underway. But building the governor's agenda is also underway. A key effort, will be focused on rebuilding roads and highways across the Mountain State.

"Four billion dollars for infrastructure in West Virginia is very, very important. In my district, and across the state., we see roads

crumbling, bridges crumbling. And if the Governor can put this together for us, I think it's is a great opportunity for West Virginia," said Del Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

A lot of road construction, could begin within weeks or months. Another priority is education reform, although that could take much longer to implement.

"I look forward to meeting members of his staff, again to see where there is agreement and areas where we can work together again to try to improve both our K through 12 and our higher education systems here in West Virginia," said Del, Paul Espinosa, (R) Jefferson.

Certainly the Governor's top priority is creating mew jobs, and that may circle back to his plans to rebuild roads and bridges.

"I really like the fact that he's going to address our roads issue, because our roads are falling apart, and we need to rebuild them. We need to deal with our infrastructure," said Del. Charlotte Lane, (R) Kanawha.

The Governor's budget - due in one month - may spell out the specific dollar amounts of all.

"One of the big advantages of expanding highway construction is this - it relies heavily on federal aid - and it may not need any tax increase within the state of West Virginia," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.