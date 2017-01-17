Charleston Police Are Investigating A Possible Shots Fired Call On South Ruffner Road

At approximately 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon, Charleston Police Department received a call about a possible shots fired along South Ruffner Road in Charleston.

The call was made by a cab driver with C&H Taxi. The driver stated that his fare, who was identified as Brian Rowlands, refused to pay and an altercation ensued. The driver called Charleston Police Department and stated that Rowlands fired a shot after he confronted him about his refusal to pay.

Charleston Police responded and they say Rowlands was on the roof of his house acting erratic. Mr. Rowlands fled into the woods and was pursued by a K-9 unit from CPD as well as numerous officers.

The officers and the K-9 unit were able to subdue Mr. Rowlands and take him into custody.

Right now Mr. Rowlands is being charged with failure to pay the cab driver and Charleston Police are investigating the possibility of a shot being fired.

We will update with new information as it becomes available,