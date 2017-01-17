New chapter could begin soon for Ravenswood, WV

Some people in the community of Ravenswood, WV are hopeful that their neighborhood will grow after news of change on the horizon for the Century Aluminum property.

The land will be purchased by Applied Partners to be redeveloped.

People who live in the community say after several years of struggle when the plant closed they are optimistic about the possibility of new opportunity coming to the area.

"You know hopefully folks come into town and spend time and money and that is going to directly benefit business owners and the people," said Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller. "It is just going to be a morale boost."

The mayor said while the news is exciting people must remember that it could take a long time to see the full impact of the purchase.