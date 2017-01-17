Win a Trip to the Grammy's

Win a Trip to the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 12, No Purchase Necessary. To enter the WOWK Grammy contest, register on line at TRISTATEUPDATE.com or facebook.com/13news. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Only one entry per person. This contest is void where prohibited by law. This Contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by WOWK (“Station”).This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal. Eligibility.No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to legal U.S. citizens who reside within WOWK’s viewing areas (with-in a 60 mile radius of the WOWK transmitter in Ona WV) and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WOWK, West Vrginia Media Holdings, Nexstar Broadcasting, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in the WOWK’s viewing areas, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest materials), and the immediate families or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate families” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren. Entrants and voters must be registered users of Facebook. Participants are eligible to win a WOWK contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply. 2017 Prize includes round-trip coach air transportation to/from Los Angeles from airport nearest winner's home in Continental U.S, two Bronze level tickets to the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017, hotel accommodations, transfers between airport and hotel, Shuttle transportation to and from Awards Show, Two nights first class hotel accommodations at The Courtyard Marriot Hotel and Resort, Two tickets to the official Grammy After-Party, Admission to the Grammy Museum, $300 in spending money in the form of a prepaid card for airport transfers and leisure and Convenient online registration for winner and guest. (approximate retail value: $4,668.00). Winner is required to travel Sunday February 11, 2017 - Tuesday February 13 2017. Unless otherwise stated above, winner will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner and the Sponsor is not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor is not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor is not responsible for any expenses incurred by contest winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. All travel, accommodations, or other services may be subject to availability. Other terms and conditions may apply. Entries Accepted Jan. 18, 2017 - Feb. 1, 2017 at 5 p.m. EST. Winner will be chosen by random selection via Aptivada on Feb. 1rd after 5pm. Winners will be notified by email or phone. If a winner is unreachable after 48 hours, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment or selects not to accept the prize, an alternate winner will be selected. Grand prize winner will be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility, advertising and liability release within 1 working day of notification or prize will be forfeited. Winner must show a valid ID to claim prize. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s).The winner(s) must respond to the Station’s notification within 48 hours or the prize will be forfeited. The winner(s) must then claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, located at 350 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV 25701, during regular business hours. The winner(s) must claim the prize(s) by February 3, 2017 at Noon or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s).Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest conducted by the Station for thirty-one (31) days. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer failures, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s)the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s))compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at TriStateUpdate.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVLI LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW Winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received. Winners must accept prize as stated; No substitutions Prize is not redeemable for cash. All winners agree to use of their names/voices/likenesses in all media known and unknown without further compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this contest you agree and consent to these terms. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Participants are providing information to WOWK-TV and not to Facebook. Use of entrant's personal information is subject to Facebook's privacy policy. Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these official rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest. Entrants further grant to WOWK the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the contest. WOWK reserves the right to use any and all information related to the contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. The contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright WOWK. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited. Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize. All results posted are unofficial until winner responds to e-mail notification. This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities. WOWK reserves the right to change the rules at any time. Unless otherwise stated above, Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities, delivery costs, and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s)is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s)is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Contest winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsors will not replace prizes that are lost or stolen. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors. By accepting the prize, the winner or winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, on www.TriStateUpdate.com, and on www.facebook.com/13newsforany purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant. Social Media.For contests or sweepstakes conducted on Facebook, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of Facebook, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve(s) the right to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Contest and/or the Sponsor(s) profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s).This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By entering this Contest, entrants agree to release and hold Facebook harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Contest. Entrants understand that by logging-in to Facebook, that they agree to comply withFacebook’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of Facebook. Entrants agree that the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by Facebook, third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through Facebook, the Sponsor(s) may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by Facebook and in no other way. Limitation on Liability.Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s)and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest- or prize-related activity. Rules.For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WOWK within sixty (60) days of the end of this Contest