Boone County Schools Plans to Announce Job Cuts in March; Future Finances Still in Limbo

The Boone County Board of Education plans to announce 40-45 job cuts in March of 2017.

"We want to take as much time as necessary to identify every single position. When you look at the fact that we have eliminated nearly 120 positions in two years, that becomes a much more difficult task," said Superintendent Jeff Huffman. 

Huffman hopes waiting until March will give them a better idea of who may be retiring and where cuts can logistically be made. 

While Huffman says the number of jobs on the line has been known for months, some board members said they weren't aware of recent financial and professional information provided to the West Virginia Department of Education by Huffman. This includes knowledge that the county is currently on the WVDOE's financial watch list. 

"I don't want to cause alarm, but we need to be aware. You know are we going to have problems paying out bills or meeting payroll?" said Boone County BOE member Susan Pauley-Kimbler. 

The states financial watch list notes that the Boone County school system is more than $500,000 behind in property tax collections compared to this time last year. If the trend continues with projections from fiscal year 2016, they'll be nearly $1 million short on their budget for fiscal year 2017. 

The county's cash flow is also being watched by the state to see if an advance of state aid funding will be needed to pay bills in the month of February. 

"We will continue to monitor that and when we get our check in February then that will provide a better light for us," said Superintendent Huffman.

Teachers in Boone say they're trying to stay positive. 

They hope the board of education will continue to be transparent with what's happening both professionally and financially. 

"What people perceive is what they believe. If we allow the faulty perceptions to exist, then it is just going to have a snowball effect," said Boone County Schools employee Jerry Pcholisnky. 

The Boone County Board of Educations next meeting will be held on February 6th.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to monitor the financial situation in Boone County.

