Neighbors ask PSC to Scrutinize WVAW Next Week - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Neighbors ask PSC to Scrutinize WVAW Next Week

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect
Freedom Industries chemcial spill into Elk River Jan. 9, 2014 Freedom Industries chemcial spill into Elk River Jan. 9, 2014
CHARLESTON, WV -

Residents got a chance to voice their concerns, questions and requests before the Public Service Commission hears a case on West Virginia American Water's handling of the 2014 Freedom Spill. 

"You have the power to do that, we think you have the obligation to do that. You are our last and only hope here," pleaded Norman Googel, a Charleston homeowner. 

Some of the 300,000 neighbors hit by the water crisis say despite dozens of hearings, trials and reports by a variety of agencies, they still don't have a full picture of how West Virginia American Water handled the spill. 

"We realize that West Virginia American Water was not the perpetrator of the spill, but they did have a role in not minimizing the consequences of the spill," explained Pam Nixon, organizer of the group People Concerned about Chemical Safety.

Next week the PSC will be asking that question- did American Water do everything in it's power to protect customers? The company says it did.

"On January 9th we were producing water at a rate greater than any day, that we had ever produced at the Kanawha Valley System- and so that's very significant when you look at your contingency plans. And when there's a major chemical spill, which we now know was caused by criminal negligence, there's only so many options we had that day," explained Laura Martin, spokesperson for West Virginia American Water.

Regardless of the events on January 9th, residents Monday night said they want to see better protections moving forward. 

"The water treatment plant is basically as vulnerable to a chemical spill today as it was three years ago," said Kanawha County resident Jim Hatfield.

"Try to re-instill confidence to the customers here and across the state that there is accountability, there is oversight to doing due diligence and transparency that the public can be assured that water supplies are being adequately protected," said Angie Rosser of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition.

Residents want to see things like chemical testing upstream, annual audits, emergency drills and other things, so that if another chemical spill happens- the same kind of crisis can be avoided. These are all things the PSC can mandate, if they choose, after hearing evidence from lawyers on both sides next week. There will be three days of testimony, cross examination and arguments from January 24th through 26th, but it could be weeks or months until a final verdict is issued.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:42:31 GMT

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

  • Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:14:53 GMT

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

  • Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

    Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:35:08 GMT

    Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.

    Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Truck Hauling Bacon Causes Traffic Troubles On I-64

    Truck Hauling Bacon Causes Traffic Troubles On I-64

    Sunday, July 23 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 19:29:13 GMT
    An accident on I-64 west bound caused traffic delays for several hours. A semi-truck hauling bacon overturned on I-64 near St. Albans. There has been no word on any injuries. Crews are on scene cleaning up the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    An accident on I-64 west bound caused traffic delays for several hours. A semi-truck hauling bacon overturned on I-64 near St. Albans. There has been no word on any injuries. Crews are on scene cleaning up the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:38:00 GMT
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...

  • StormTracker 13 Forecast

    StormTracker 13 Forecast: Click Here

    Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.

    The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.