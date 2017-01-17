Neighbors ask PSC to Scrutinize WVAW Next Week

A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed.
FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared.
It’s now been several weeks since President Donald Trump released his budget proposal. It includes cuts to dozens of agencies and programs. One of the programs President Trump is proposing be eliminated is the the more than $3 billion dollar Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Essentially the program helps low income families or individuals pay their heating bills during the winter. If the program does end up being eliminated they’ll have to find help elsewhere to ...
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
