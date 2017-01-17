Neighbors ask PSC to Scrutinize WVAW Next Week

Residents got a chance to voice their concerns, questions and requests before the Public Service Commission hears a case on West Virginia American Water's handling of the 2014 Freedom Spill.

"You have the power to do that, we think you have the obligation to do that. You are our last and only hope here," pleaded Norman Googel, a Charleston homeowner.

Some of the 300,000 neighbors hit by the water crisis say despite dozens of hearings, trials and reports by a variety of agencies, they still don't have a full picture of how West Virginia American Water handled the spill.

"We realize that West Virginia American Water was not the perpetrator of the spill, but they did have a role in not minimizing the consequences of the spill," explained Pam Nixon, organizer of the group People Concerned about Chemical Safety.

Next week the PSC will be asking that question- did American Water do everything in it's power to protect customers? The company says it did.

"On January 9th we were producing water at a rate greater than any day, that we had ever produced at the Kanawha Valley System- and so that's very significant when you look at your contingency plans. And when there's a major chemical spill, which we now know was caused by criminal negligence, there's only so many options we had that day," explained Laura Martin, spokesperson for West Virginia American Water.

Regardless of the events on January 9th, residents Monday night said they want to see better protections moving forward.

"The water treatment plant is basically as vulnerable to a chemical spill today as it was three years ago," said Kanawha County resident Jim Hatfield.

"Try to re-instill confidence to the customers here and across the state that there is accountability, there is oversight to doing due diligence and transparency that the public can be assured that water supplies are being adequately protected," said Angie Rosser of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition.

Residents want to see things like chemical testing upstream, annual audits, emergency drills and other things, so that if another chemical spill happens- the same kind of crisis can be avoided. These are all things the PSC can mandate, if they choose, after hearing evidence from lawyers on both sides next week. There will be three days of testimony, cross examination and arguments from January 24th through 26th, but it could be weeks or months until a final verdict is issued.