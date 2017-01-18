One Dead After Shooting at Logan County Hospital

A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston. Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of US-35 at Route 34 are shut down due to a single vehicle crash. The single vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. Dispatchers say that a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area. At this time, dispatchers are unsure of any injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department responded to the accident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...
CHARLESTON- The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome. The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda, so WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue. The team found there were water leaks inside, possible due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction. WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture int...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed.
Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes
FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared.
It’s now been several weeks since President Donald Trump released his budget proposal. It includes cuts to dozens of agencies and programs. One of the programs President Trump is proposing be eliminated is the the more than $3 billion dollar Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Essentially the program helps low income families or individuals pay their heating bills during the winter. If the program does end up being eliminated they’ll have to find help elsewhere to ...
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
