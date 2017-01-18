One Dead After Shooting at Logan County Hospital - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Dead After Shooting at Logan County Hospital

The Communications Director for the Logan Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a shooting took place at the hospital earlier this morning.

According to Captain Nelson of the West Virginia State Police, one person was found dead in a secluded area of the hospital. Police believe a gunshot wound to be the cause of death.

Logan Regional Medical Center says that the hospital was never placed on lock down and there was no threat of an active shooter. 

State Police are investigating this matter as a possible suicide.

