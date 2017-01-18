Man Charged with Making Online Threat Against Trump

A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston. Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Parkersburg Police arrests two people on multiple drug and weapons charges. They had this to say in a release: On Friday July 21, 2017 at approximately 2010 hours, a uniformed officer and his K9, Hawk, stopped a 2007 Dodge Caravan near the intersection of Woodyard Avenue and 7th Street for a cellphone violation. During the roadside interview, the driver, Matthew Gonzales, stated he did not have a driver’s license.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele...
Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed.
FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared.
Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.
A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes
FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared.
It’s now been several weeks since President Donald Trump released his budget proposal. It includes cuts to dozens of agencies and programs. One of the programs President Trump is proposing be eliminated is the the more than $3 billion dollar Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Essentially the program helps low income families or individuals pay their heating bills during the winter. If the program does end up being eliminated they’ll have to find help elsewhere to ...
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
