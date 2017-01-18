New, highly effective phishing technique targeting Gmail users - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New, highly effective phishing technique targeting Gmail users

Posted: Updated:

TAMPA, FL (WFLA/WATE) - A new phishing technique is targeting Gmail and other email services, and it’s been highly effective.

The CEO of WordPress security plugin Wordfence Mark Maunder said the attacker sends an email to your Gmail account that may come from someone who has had their account hacked using the technique.

The email may include something that looks like this:

screengrab1

If you click the image expecting a preview of the attachment, a new tab will open, prompting you to login to your Gmail account again.  It’s not, it’s a phishing attempt.

screengrab2

Once you sign in, your account has been compromised.

A commenter on Hacker News describes what they experienced when they signed into the fake page:

“The attackers log in to your account immediately once they get the credentials, and they use one of your actual attachments, along with one of your actual subject lines, and send it to people in your contact list.

For example, they went into one student’s account, pulled an attachment with an athletic team practice schedule, generated the screenshot, and then paired that with a subject line that was tangentially related, and emailed it to the other members of the athletic team.”

How do I protect myself?

You need to change what you’re checking in the location bar at the top of your device.

Maunder said the technique uses something called a “data URL,” that looks like this:

screengrab3

The chunk of text is actually a file that opens in a new tab, creating a completely functional, but fake, Gmail login page, which sends your credentials right to the attacker.

You can also consider two-step authentication.  Here’s where you can find details for Gmail.

How can I check if my account is already compromised?

There’s no sure way to check.

If you think your account has been compromised, change your password immediately.  Getting in the habit of changing your password every few months is a good practice.

You can check the login activity of your Gmail account if you are worried.

Open Gmail and click on “Details” in the bottom right hand corner of your screen.

This shows all recent login history and currently active sessions.

If you see active logins from some unknown source, you can force close them.

If you see any logins from places you don’t know, your account may be compromised.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Overnight Storms Leave Thousands Without Power

    Overnight Storms Leave Thousands Without Power

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:55:38 GMT

    Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes

    Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes

  • Confirmed Tornado Touches Down In Vinton County

    Confirmed Tornado Touches Down In Vinton County

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:13:04 GMT
    Tornado in Ripley.Tornado in Ripley.
    VINTON CO., OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down five miles northwest of McArthur in Vinton County. The tornado touched down around at 6:48pm Saturday. The NWS storm survey estimates that the maximum wind speed was 105 mph, and the path width was 230 yards, along an 0.8-mile track. Hundreds of trees were snapped or blown down and much of the roof of a metal barn was torn off and tossed 50 feet. This i...
    VINTON CO., OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down five miles northwest of McArthur in Vinton County. The tornado touched down around at 6:48pm Saturday. The NWS storm survey estimates that the maximum wind speed was 105 mph, and the path width was 230 yards, along an 0.8-mile track. Hundreds of trees were snapped or blown down and much of the roof of a metal barn was torn off and tossed 50 feet. This i...

  • 9 Die In Immigrant-Smuggling Attempt In Sweltering Truck

    9 Die In Immigrant-Smuggling Attempt In Sweltering Truck

    Sunday, July 23 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-07-23 22:34:54 GMT

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. “

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. “

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Truck Hauling Bacon Causes Traffic Troubles On I-64

    Truck Hauling Bacon Causes Traffic Troubles On I-64

    Sunday, July 23 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 19:29:13 GMT
    An accident on I-64 west bound caused traffic delays for several hours. A semi-truck hauling bacon overturned on I-64 near St. Albans. There has been no word on any injuries. Crews are on scene cleaning up the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    An accident on I-64 west bound caused traffic delays for several hours. A semi-truck hauling bacon overturned on I-64 near St. Albans. There has been no word on any injuries. Crews are on scene cleaning up the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    American Idol Star Caught With Loaded Handgun At North Carolina Airport

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:38:00 GMT
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.      Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. He was flying to Nashville, Tennessee.      Authorities say ...

  • StormTracker 13 Forecast

    StormTracker 13 Forecast: Click Here

    Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.

    The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.