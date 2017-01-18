Gov. Justice Cuts Multiple Vehicles From his Office

A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. “
A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston. Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes
Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.
