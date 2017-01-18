Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Jackson County Accident

A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston. Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston. Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of US-35 at Route 34 are shut down due to a single vehicle crash. The single vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. Dispatchers say that a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area. At this time, dispatchers are unsure of any injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department responded to the accident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of US-35 at Route 34 are shut down due to a single vehicle crash. The single vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. Dispatchers say that a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area. At this time, dispatchers are unsure of any injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department responded to the accident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.
An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...
CHARLESTON- The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome. The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda, so WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue. The team found there were water leaks inside, possible due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction. WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture int...
CHARLESTON- The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome. The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda, so WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue. The team found there were water leaks inside, possible due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction. WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture int...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. “
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. “
A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston. Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston. Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes
Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.
Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.