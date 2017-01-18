UPDATE: Agencies Say No Drinking Water Concerns for Spill Near E - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Agencies Say No Drinking Water Concerns for Spill Near Elk River

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE STORY: 5:45 p.m. January 18th, 2017

The Communications Director for the Department of Environmental Protection, Kelly Gillenwater, has released the following statement about the Elkview spill being investigated. 

"The DEP investigated the Elkview incident just as it would any spill and determined that while there was a visible petroleum sheen on a tributary of the Elk River, there was no evidence that any significant quantity, or any amount at all – made it into the river. Operations at the site have been halted since the investigation began. Appropriate cleanup measures were initiated immediately. The cleanup is going well and continues to be monitored by the agency. DEP has been in touch with the state Bureau for Public Health, which found no cause for concern to the drinking water supply. "

According to Gillenwater, the location of the spill occurred at Mitch's Towing in Elkview. The DEP is still investigating who is at fault and if any penalties are necessary.

When DEP crews arrived on scene to the location of the spill, they noticed that a car crushing machine owned by a contractor was on the property. However, at this time, Gillenwater say that there is no cause for concern to the drinking water supply.

West Virginia American Water reports the following main points following the incident. 

  1. Early this morning, WVAW employees observed news reports about a potential fuel spill yesterday at a towing facility in Elkview that crushes cars. Company personnel immediately investigated the issue and contacted WVDEP. 
  2. WVDEP inspectors stated that they did not observe any oil sheens on the Elk River yesterday or today. A spill report was submitted to the DEP spill hotline by the facility owner at 11:42 am TODAY.
  3. Water quality technicians at our Kanawha Valley water treatment plant have analyzed water samples from the Elk River collected yesterday and today, and all samples have shown no detection of fuels or oils.
  4. This incident does not pose a risk to water quality. However, on behalf of our customers, we are troubled that we were not initially notified of the incident.
  5. We will continue to implore upstream facilities and regulatory agencies to immediately notify downstream water utilities of any issues that could potentially impact drinking water sources.

We will continue to update this story as soon as we receive more information.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 p.m. January 18th, 2017

The Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management team found evidence of waste oil and other potentially toxic liquids getting into drains that ultimately lead to the Elk River.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, there was a contractor that was using a car crusher near a drain that lead directly to Givens Branch and ultimately to the Elk River. They say there was a sheen on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 on Givens Branch related to suspected waste oil getting into the drains.

The Kanawha County Commission says they are gravely concerned over the recent spill in Elkview near Givens Branch, and the spill has the potential to reach the Elk River and impact over 300,000 WV American Water Customers.

Commissioner Carper says the WV Department of Environmental Protection should issue a permanent Cease and Desist Order to this company to not allow them to potentially compromise the water near the fresh water intake in the Elk River.

The Commission also said the WVDEP failed to issue a Cease and Desist order to the company. This spill was within the zone of critical concern. State Law requires spills in this zone to be reported immediately and in no case more than 24 hours from discovery.

"In the future, I would expect WV American Water to be notified in a more-timely manner of any spill upstream of their Elk River intake. I would also expect our Homeland Security and Emergency Management staff to be notified of any spills to our rivers and streams in a timely manner," said Carper. "The timing on this spill is very important as this event coincides with the Freedom Industries spill of MCHM in January 2014. As you know, there is still only one water intake on the Elk River. The WV Public Service Commission is investigating the reasons why there is not an alternate intake for potable water. The failure to learn from past mistakes is inexcusable."

