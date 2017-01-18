What will they cut? Huntington budget crisis sparks concerns

Huntington city leaders insist that social media is out of control, and there are no hard and fast numbers of possible police and fire department layoffs in the wake of a budget crisis.

13 News continues to work for you, questioning city union leaders and concerned taxpayers.

We asked again, but nothing from city hall Wednesday, except possible fire and police department operation and personnel cuts.

All to pay off nearly $4 Million dollars in health insurance and pension hikes.

City union presidents and Huntington taxpayers said they had options of their own.

We heard form Police Union President Brian Lucas who said that last Thursday, the mayor directed the police chief to make cuts and the union proposed cuts in non personnel items.

The AFSCME union president for 79 city workers told us up to nine position in the police and fire department are in jeopardy.

Donnie Plybon said the city should get more taxes and user fees out of the corporations and big business entities that are now exempt.

Huntington taxpayers had plenty to say about possible police officer and firefighter cuts.

Sam Chapman told us, "I don't know what's going on? If you can give the mayor a raise and buy new police cars and stuff like that, you ought to be able to pay your bills."

And from Sue Parker, "I think the wrong person got the raise and the money should be spent on needs."

13 News got no response from the city Wednesday on any of these issues.

They have said there are other options to police and fire cuts, but won't say what they are.

We're told all that will come out at the special city council meeting, Thursday at 5 p.m.

The fire, police and city worker union presidents will hold a press conference Thursday morning, 11 a.m., on the Huntington city hall steps.