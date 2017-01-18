Roadway back open after large tree comes down

UPDATE: Dispatcher say the road has reopened as of 3:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL: A large tree has shut down a busy Kanawha County road.

The 4400 block of Washington Street West is currently shut down. This is located not far from the Big Tyler Road intersection.

Crews advise that a large tree is blocking the roadway, and is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews work to clear the tree from the scene.

Traffic is being diverted around at Dutch Hollow Road. The tree was reported down around 9 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.