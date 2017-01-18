Kanawha Forest Coalition Keeping and Eye on Local Waterways

Driving along streams and rivers is something Chad Cordell, a member of the Kanawha Forest Coalition. does in his free time.

On January 17th, he says he found something concerning.

"One of the things we commonly see after these rainfalls is that the streams that are draining from these strip mines will be running very heavy in sediment," said Chad.

A stream that runs just below the inactive KD#2 surface mine in Kanawha County, WV is clear now, but Chad captured photos and a video of the stream running heavy with muddy sediment.

He called the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and investigators were sent to check out the stream and the inactive mine located near the Kanawha State Forest.

"They didn't see any evidence of any overflows or any structural issues at all. They didn't see anything that would warrant a violation," said Kelley Gillenwater with the West Virginia DEP.

Both active and inactive surface mines are supposed to follow strict regulations when it comes to sediment runoff prevention.

Whether it's an odd smell or an oily sheen on the water, the DEP can be reached at all hours at 1-800-642-3074.

Chad says his main goal is to make sure that creeks and communities across West Virginia are clean.

He recommends everyone keep a close eye on the waterways near their homes.

"Take photos, take video, be very descriptive in your location. Take GPS coordinates if you can or just write out directions to the very spot you are," said Chad.

Chad also captured photos of another sediment issue in a stream near Lens Creek, WV.