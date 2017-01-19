Stabbing in Charleston sends one to the hospital, suspect in custody

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, one person was stabbed at 927, 6th Street in Charleston shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. The stabbing happened blocks away from the Sixth Street Methodist Episcopal Church.

Dispatchers say the victim was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, and one person is in custody.

No names are being released at this time and no word on the condition of the victim.

The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

