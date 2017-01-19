Woman escapes house fire in Dunbar, WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman escapes house fire in Dunbar, WV

CHARLESTON, WV -

A woman woke up to a fire in her home Thursday morning.

Firefighters say she made it out of the home safely. The home is on Pine St. in Dunbar, WV. The fire was reported at 5:24 a.m.

Firefighters from Dunbar and South Charleston are on the scene. They believe the fire started in a bedroom. There is significant smoke damage throughout the home.

