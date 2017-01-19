Semi hits vehicles, knocks down power lines in St. Albans

UPDATE: January 19th, 2017, 2:45 p.m.

The St. Albans Police Department say that Christopher Hessee, 38, of St. Albans, was involved in the accident earlier this morning that disabled power lines, struck several vehicles and a business.

Officers say that Hessee initially fled the scene but was identified by a neighbor to police. He was found at his residence, a few miles away from the scene of the incident.

Hessee was then transported with minor injuries and is in good condition.

Charges are currently pending but no complaints have been filed at this time.

ORIGINAL:

A semi tore through St. Albans late Wednesday night, hitting several vehicles, knocking down power lines and damaging a business.

It happened in the 1900 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, Kanawha County dispatchers say they have not received any calls of power outages. AEP's online outage map says there are less than 5 power outages in the area.

13 News crews observed the semi also damaged the front entryway of Diamond Jewelers & Loan, a local business on MacCorkle.

Crews closed down MacCorkle Avenue temporarily but all lanes are now back open to traffic.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in this incident.

At this point it's unclear what caused the crash.