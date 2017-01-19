Man sentenced to prison for transporting minor for sex - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man sentenced to prison for transporting minor for sex

Posted: Updated:
MGN ONLINE MGN ONLINE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a New York man has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison for transporting a minor from West Virginia to Virginia for sex.
    
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Carol Casto said 27-year-old Ian Michael Cramer, of Amherst, New York, was sentenced Wednesday. Cramer had previously pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
    
Cramer acknowledged that he used an app on his cellphone to persuade a 15-year-old from Cross Lanes, West Virginia, to engage in sexual activity in September 2015.
    
Cramer drove from Richmond, Virginia, where he was living, to Cross Lanes and picked up the minor. He then drove back to his apartment in Richmond, where they had sex.
    
Law enforcement rescued the minor from Cramer's apartment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Marijuana Business Offers Weed for Weeds on Cleanup Day

    Marijuana Business Offers Weed for Weeds on Cleanup Day

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 16:30:05 GMT
    GARDINER, Maine (AP) -- A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city. WCSH-TV reports that Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana, offered residents who collected trash Saturday free marijuana. The businessman says anyone who was over 21 was offered free marijuana if they presented a bag of trash that was collected in town. Meehan's company advertised the cleanup effort on Faceb...
    GARDINER, Maine (AP) -- A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city. WCSH-TV reports that Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana, offered residents who collected trash Saturday free marijuana. The businessman says anyone who was over 21 was offered free marijuana if they presented a bag of trash that was collected in town. Meehan's company advertised the cleanup effort on Faceb...

  • Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Monday, July 24 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-07-24 13:17:15 GMT

    A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

    A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

  • Overnight Storms Leave Thousands Without Power

    Overnight Storms Leave Thousands Without Power

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:55:38 GMT

    Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes

    Overnight Storms have caused multiple power outages in multiple counties. Here is a list of the hardest hit areas Cabell County- 1245 customers Wayne County- 701 customers Lincoln County- 601 customers Kanawha County- 320 customers Boone- 227 customers We will update as the situation changes

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Monday, July 24 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-07-24 13:17:15 GMT

    A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

    A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

  • Bush Brothers & Company recalls certain baked beans

    Bush Brothers & Company recalls certain baked beans

    Monday, July 24 2017 8:39 AM EDT2017-07-24 12:39:20 GMT

    Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.

    Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.

  • Search Continues for Missing Woman

    Search Continues for Missing Woman

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:25:09 GMT

     Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County.

     Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.