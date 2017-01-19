Police say Men Advertised Heroin on Facebook

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKRG) — Forget swiping a badge. Workers at a business in Wisconsin will soon be able to simply wave their hands to open doors, log on to their computers, and even buy snacks from vending machines. Three Square Market (32M), based in River Falls, will begin offering microchip technology to its employees in August, according to a release from the company. The microchips are implanted beneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger, a process that takes ...

