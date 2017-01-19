Police say Men Advertised Heroin on Facebook

He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
A man is facing charges after police say he threatened to pull a gun on a taco shop employee for giving him the wrong order.
Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a retail employee at a Belk department store on Saturday.
Police are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
Ophthalmologists made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.
The family of an Ohio man who returned to the U.S. comatose in April after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a car accident in the Republic of Georgia was given little chance of recovering by doctors who said they should be prepared to turn off his feeding tube within six months to a year.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.
A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.
Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
Misty Reynolds was last seen near Welch, WV and last spoke to her family this past Wednesday (7/19) at approximately 4 p.m. after she started to have suicidal thoughts.
Dispatchers got a call shortly before midnight last night about a pedestrian being struck in Spring Hill. The incident happened in the 5300 block of MacCorkle Ave SW. South Charleston police and Fire responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
