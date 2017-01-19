West Virginia unemployment rate dips in December - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia unemployment rate dips in December

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly in December to 5.9 percent.

WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed residents dropped by 1,100 to 46,800.

Among the employment gains were 1,100 in construction, 1,000 in educational and health services, and 400 in trade, transportation and utilities.

Job declines included 10,100 in government, due almost entirely to election workers at the local level. There also were job declines of 500 in financial activities and 300 in leisure and hospitality.

Since December 2015, total nonfarm payroll employment statewide has increased by 2,200.

The national unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.7 percent in December.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • The Latest: Kushner Says He 'Did Not Collude with Russia'

    The Latest: Kushner Says He 'Did Not Collude with Russia'

    Monday, July 24 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-07-24 17:35:22 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigations (all times local): 1:25 p.m. White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner says he did not collude with Russia. Kushner spoke to reporters at the White House Monday after meeting with Senate investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. Kushner told reporters he wanted to be "very clear.&quo...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigations (all times local): 1:25 p.m. White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner says he did not collude with Russia. Kushner spoke to reporters at the White House Monday after meeting with Senate investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. Kushner told reporters he wanted to be "very clear.&quo...

  • Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:42:31 GMT

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

  • Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:14:53 GMT

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bush Brothers & Company recalls certain baked beans

    Bush Brothers & Company recalls certain baked beans

    Monday, July 24 2017 8:39 AM EDT2017-07-24 12:39:20 GMT

    Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.

    Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.

  • Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Monday, July 24 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-07-24 13:17:15 GMT

    A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

    A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

  • Search Continues for Missing Woman

    Search Continues for Missing Woman

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:25:09 GMT

     Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County.

     Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.