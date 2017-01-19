Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Clay County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Clay County

UPDATE: 12 p.m. Friday, January 20th, 2017

Craig Douglas Holcomb, 41, of Maysel, WV, was arrested today, Friday, January 20th, 2017 in Clay County.

A family reported to 911 that someone had broken into their home while the family hid inside. 

Holcomb was taken out of the residence by a West Virginia State Police trooper, and was transported to a holding cell before being arraigned.

Holcomb was wanted for the murder of William Christopher Belknap, 38, of Clay County and several counts of wanton endangerment.

Yesterday, Holcomb was reported by witnesses to have started firing into an occupied trailer from the woods outside the residence.

He was arraigned in court earlier today, and has since been transported to Southwestern Regional Jail.

Charges include nighttime burglary but it is unknown whether Holcomb will face new charges.

UPDATE: 4 p.m. Thursday, January 19th, 2017

The West Virginia State Police is asking the public in helping locate a suspect in Thursday morning's Clay County murder investigation.

State Police are looking for Craig Douglas Holcomb, 41, of Maysel, WV.

Holcomb is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, and has brown eyes.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning Mr. Holcomb’s location is requested to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-286-3185 or 911 immediately.

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, January 19th, 2017

Lt. Michael Baylous of the West Virginia State Police says that a shooting occurred in Maysel near the Blue Knob area of Clay County.

Officers received a complaint at 5 a.m. regarding suspicious activity, but were unable to locate any crime.

They received a new complaint of shots being fired at 7:53 a.m., and found 7 people inside a trailer at the scene.

After investigating the area, officers discovered the body of William Christopher Belknap, 38, of Clay County, roughly 50 feet away from the trailer.

Investigators rule Belknap's death as the result of an apparent gunshot wound.

One female in the trailer referred Craig Douglas Holcomb, 41, of Clay County, as a potential suspect for the fatal shooting of Belknap.

Holcomb has 7 warrants for wanton endangerment.

No arrests have been made but police are searching for Holcomb and additional, unnamed suspects.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

