Obama Commutes 330 Drug Sentences

Police Warn of Scam Involving People Claiming to be Grandson Police Warn of Scam Involving People Claiming to be Grandson PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Police Department has received two complaints Monday of elderly people being contacted by persons claiming to be a grandson. According to a release from the police department, the caller states that they have been arrested and are in need of money for bail purposes. The police department says to please be aware of this when answering telephone calls from unknown callers and/or numbers. The following information is an article writte... PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Police Department has received two complaints Monday of elderly people being contacted by persons claiming to be a grandson. According to a release from the police department, the caller states that they have been arrested and are in need of money for bail purposes. The police department says to please be aware of this when answering telephone calls from unknown callers and/or numbers. The following information is an article writte...

Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Infant While Intoxicated Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Infant While Intoxicated CABELL COUNTY, WV - A Milton man is under arrest after police say he allegedly kidnapped an infant while intoxicated. According to a criminal complaint, Jake D. Spurlock, 39, left a residence while intoxicated with a 4-year-old child and ran into the nearby woods with a handgun. Both Milton and Barboursville Police Department's K9 units were dispatched but were unsuccesfull locating Spurlock. Police said they could hear the child crying in the woods. Spurlock eventually exited the... CABELL COUNTY, WV - A Milton man is under arrest after police say he allegedly kidnapped an infant while intoxicated. According to a criminal complaint, Jake D. Spurlock, 39, left a residence while intoxicated with a 4-year-old child and ran into the nearby woods with a handgun. Both Milton and Barboursville Police Department's K9 units were dispatched but were unsuccesfull locating Spurlock. Police said they could hear the child crying in the woods. Spurlock eventually exited the...

Deputies Seek Aid in Identifying Man who Stole $2,500 Worth of Cigarettes Deputies Seek Aid in Identifying Man who Stole $2,500 Worth of Cigarettes KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday.

Two Arrested On Multiple Drug And Weapons Charges Two Arrested On Multiple Drug And Weapons Charges Parkersburg Police arrests two people on multiple drug and weapons charges. They had this to say in a release: On Friday July 21, 2017 at approximately 2010 hours, a uniformed officer and his K9, Hawk, stopped a 2007 Dodge Caravan near the intersection of Woodyard Avenue and 7th Street for a cellphone violation. During the roadside interview, the driver, Matthew Gonzales, stated he did not have a driver’s license. Parkersburg Police arrests two people on multiple drug and weapons charges. They had this to say in a release: On Friday July 21, 2017 at approximately 2010 hours, a uniformed officer and his K9, Hawk, stopped a 2007 Dodge Caravan near the intersection of Woodyard Avenue and 7th Street for a cellphone violation. During the roadside interview, the driver, Matthew Gonzales, stated he did not have a driver’s license.

One in custody following body discovered in Huntington One in custody following body discovered in Huntington HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele...

A Stabbing Last Night Sends One To The Hospital A Stabbing Last Night Sends One To The Hospital A stabbing was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night in eastern Kanawha County. The incident occurred in the 5500 block of Starling Drive in Rand, West Virginia. One person was stabbed and police are looking for the suspect. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's and Kanawha County Ambulance responded. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. A stabbing was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night in eastern Kanawha County. The incident occurred in the 5500 block of Starling Drive in Rand, West Virginia. One person was stabbed and police are looking for the suspect. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's and Kanawha County Ambulance responded. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed. Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband. Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017. Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen. Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed.

Son Charged In Death Of Father Who's Body Was Left On Couch For Weeks Son Charged In Death Of Father Who's Body Was Left On Couch For Weeks FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared. FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared.