Trump Energy Nominations Could Affect West Virginia

Texas Senator Rick Perry at his confirmation to be the next U.S. Secretary of Energy. Many believe it will help reduce federal regulation and help kick-start the depressed West Virginia Coal industry.

"Governor Perry, energy state. He's from Texas. He understands the production and the use of energy. We've got energy production in our state that we need to get up and moving again and get people back working," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV).

Many environmentalists are skeptical.

"There's a threat here to do away with the progress we've made over the years, on clean energy, and jobs in clean energy," said Bill Price of the Sierra Club's West Virginia chapter.

Groups like the Sierra Club also oppose Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, but Pruitt supporters say the EPA has hurt West Virginia coal.

"The state is supposed to be the main regulator here. The EPA has far overreached their legal authority in a lot of ways," said Senator Capito.

"These bunch of nominations are going to take us back to an over reliance on fossil fuels, and and the same old stuff that failed before," said Bill Price, of the Sierra Club.

Both nominees would lead President Trump's energy policies.

"Many environmentalists are calling on West Virginians to call their U.S. Senators, urging them to vote no on these two key cabinet nominations. It may not work, but they at least want their voices heard," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.