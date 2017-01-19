Training helps to launch support groups for families of people battling addiction

Drug addiction is a serious problem in the tri-state area. In West Virginia the Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center is working to help the families of addicts through weekly support groups. Thursday the group hosted a training session aimed at helping community leaders start support groups in their own neighborhoods.

"I found out about it last night and was able to put everything aside to get here today," said Penny Bivens, a pastor from Hinton, WV.

She is also the parent of a son struggling with addiction. Bivens said she is hoping the skills she learned at the training will help her not only help her son but also help other parents in the same situation.

"I really don't know anyone around me that doesn't need it," Bivens said. "Whether it is in the congregations or living around us."

For the past year the KPCC has been hosting family member support groups based on the Community Reinforcement and Family Training model, otherwise known as craft. Thursday's meeting was to teach community leaders how to start similar programs.

"This is such a big issue and there is so much hopelessness about it that it is easy to feel like maybe you wouldn't be able to do very much," said KPCC Director Sky Kershner. "But our experience has been that isn't the case."

More than 25 people from throughout the state attended the three hour training session Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church on the corner of Elizabeth Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

While she said she isn't quite ready to lead a support group by herself yet Penny Bivens said her experience during the training changed her life and her perspective when it comes to helping her son.

"You know he is currently serving time," Bivens said about her 33 year old son. "But he will be coming home to us. He will be with us when he is on parole and I want to be motivational in helping him go forward."

KPCC set a goal to have 20 support groups in place across the state by the end of the year. They will continue to offer training, keep a network of all of the groups and provide weekly resources.

The support group is free and open to anyone. They meet every Wednesday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston, WV.

For more information call 304-346-9689.