Training helps to launch support groups for families of people b - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Training helps to launch support groups for families of people battling addiction

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV -

Drug addiction is a serious problem in the tri-state area. In West Virginia the Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center is working to help the families of addicts through weekly support groups. Thursday the group hosted a training session aimed at helping community leaders start support groups in their own neighborhoods. 

"I found out about it last night and was able to put everything aside to get here today," said Penny Bivens, a pastor from Hinton, WV. 

She is also the parent of a son struggling with addiction. Bivens said she is hoping the skills she learned at the training will help her not only help her son but also help other parents in the same situation. 

"I really don't know anyone around me that doesn't need it," Bivens said. "Whether it is in the congregations or living around us." 

For the past year the KPCC has been hosting family member support groups based on the Community Reinforcement and Family Training model, otherwise known as craft. Thursday's meeting was to teach community leaders how to start similar programs. 

"This is such a big issue and there is so much hopelessness about it that it is easy to feel like maybe you wouldn't be able to do very much," said KPCC Director Sky Kershner. "But our experience has been that isn't the case." 

More than 25 people from throughout the state attended the three hour training session Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church on the corner of Elizabeth Street and Kanawha Boulevard. 

While she said she isn't quite ready to lead a support group by herself yet Penny Bivens said her experience during the training changed her life and her perspective when it comes to helping her son. 

"You know he is currently serving time," Bivens said about her 33 year old son. "But he will be coming home to us. He will be with us when he is on parole and I want to be motivational in helping him go forward."

KPCC set a goal to have 20 support groups in place across the state by the end of the year. They will continue to offer training, keep a network of all of the groups and provide weekly resources. 

The support group is free and open to anyone. They meet every Wednesday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston, WV. 

For more information call 304-346-9689. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Last orca calf born in captivity at a SeaWorld park dies

    Last orca calf born in captivity at a SeaWorld park dies

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:32:35 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Kyara was born to 26-year-old Takara last April but was conceived before the program's end was announced.

    Kyara was born to 26-year-old Takara last April but was conceived before the program's end was announced.

  • Israel dismantles metal detectors from key Jerusalem shrine

    Israel dismantles metal detectors from key Jerusalem shrine

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:26 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:26:11 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    The apparent deal came amid intensifying U.S. diplomatic efforts.

    The apparent deal came amid intensifying U.S. diplomatic efforts.

  • Historian speaking in WV during Fort Henry commemoration

    Historian speaking in WV during Fort Henry commemoration

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:21 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:21:38 GMT
    preservationalliancewvpreservationalliancewv

    The presentation is free and open to the public.

    The presentation is free and open to the public.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: One Taken Into Custody After Woman Set on Fire in Charleston

    Update: One Taken Into Custody After Woman Set on Fire in Charleston

    Monday, July 24 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-07-25 02:19:11 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

  • Deputies Seek Aid in Identifying Man who Stole $2,500 Worth of Cigarettes

    Deputies Seek Aid in Identifying Man who Stole $2,500 Worth of Cigarettes

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:06:29 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday. 

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday. 

  • House Destroyed in Kanawha County Fire

    House Destroyed in Kanawha County Fire

    Monday, July 24 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-07-25 00:12:16 GMT
    Pinch Volunteer Fire DepartmentPinch Volunteer Fire Department

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.