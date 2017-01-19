One Person Injured in Montgomery Shooting

One person has been injured in a shooting in Montgomery late Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Montgomery just before 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, dispatchers say that one person has been shot.

The victim's identity and injuries are unknown at this time, however dispatchers say they do not expect the injuries to be life-threatening.

We'll provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.