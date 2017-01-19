Huntington budget crisis sparks rally, layoff fears

UPDATE: 12 a.m. January 20th, 2017

There's still a lot of uncertainty in the air in Huntington over its budget crisis. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says the Fire Department and Police Department are the two departments that are over budget the most.

At a special city council meeting, the mayor said he expects reworked plans from those departments on his desk on Friday, January 20, 107. Big layoffs in those departments could be looming.

In front of a packed chamber in city hall, Williams explained the different meetings he's had with various department heads and how the city has gotten to this point. It's a point where he says as of the time of the meeting, the Fire Department is more than $1.1 million over budget ($1,179,316.79) and the police department more than $400,000 ($403,460.79) over.

"We have to figure this out. The city council that just finished its term enacted a budget for this year and we're expected to spend within it. We've got to find a way to balance within this budget," Williams said to City Council.

Leaders from the fire and police departments are worried layoffs of more than 30 people from each department would be the only way to balance without raising any fees which Mayor williams says he will not do.

"If they cut 30, 40 policemen, you think heroins bad now, it's gonna get worse in my opinion," said Jim Hagley, retired Huntington Police Officer.

That's exactly why Mayor Williams does not want the job loss either.

"We cannot decimate our police department. We cannot place our property, our families at risk by decimating the fire department," Williams said at the City Council meeting.

Even though no new budgets are in place yet, the Fire department is already feeling the effects. At 7 p.m. on Monday, all of it's unscheduled overtime was eliminated.

"As of 7 tonight we're going to be four people short. That's going to cause one truck to be shut down and another truck to run one person short. That has the potential to have impact on services," said Ray Canafax, the Fire Union Leader.

Mayor Williams says he would not accept any plan aimed at increasing revenue. The only way he cannot veto a plan like that is if all eight city council members are in favor.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7 p.m. January 19th, 2017

A march and rally Thursday morning supporting police and fire jobs led to city hall.

That's where the Huntington police union president said possibly laying more than 30 officers would mean forgetting about drug and property crime investigations, warrant and prostitution sweeps, and recruiting and retraining good officers.

FOP President Brian Lucas told us, "It would once again open up the flood gates for out of town drug dealers to come here and this would again become what the Detroit people called moneyton."

You can watch the entire meeting on our Facebook link here

Firefighter's union leader Ray Canafax said the possibility of 36 job cuts and two fire stations closing would put citizens at risk.

Canafax told 13 News, "Anytime you take firefighters or stations out of the community, you are putting citizens at risk. We'll have slower response times,"

A union leader for other city workers said cutting ten percent of his membership could lead to cuts in services.

AFSCME Local President Donnie Plybon said, "It could effect you sanitation department, tree service, it depends on where we fall in the pecking order.

It could effect snow removal, it could affect everyone."

Mayor Steve Williams said police and fire went a combined one and a half million dollars plus over budget.

He said they must balance those largely unchecked budgets, and not by raising fees.

That leaves reducing costs and possible layoffs.

"We can't have these layoffs, but I'm not sure how we balance the budget and avoid those," Williams told us.

mayor Williams denied mismanagement of the health insurance and pension plans.

He said he would give up his recent raise.

Fire and police leaders said they would relinquish pay raises.

Williams is asking for a new plan, by Friday morning from a broader scope of fire police and city personnel.

Nothing is a done deal yet, but the clock is ticking.