Kanawha County Commission Moves Forward with Plans to Sue Drug Distributors

In their January 19th meeting, the Kanawha County Commission moved forward with their plans to sue some of the nations largest drug distribution companies.

The commission hired Greene Ketchum Farrell, Bailey & Tweel, personal injury attorney's out of Huntington, WV to represent the county.

Over a five year span, 66 million prescription pain pills were distributed in Kanawha County, WV. The excessive number of pills has caused many county agencies to believe that their communities were targeted by prescription pill distributors in order to make a profit.

According to Greene Ketchum, county commissions in the state of West Virginia have a unique power to declare and abate a public nuisance. The Kanawha County Commission adopted a resolution to acknowledge that the opioid issue is a public nuisance that needs to be addressed.

Greene Ketchum plans to sue several drug distribution companies including Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson Corporation.

Kanawha County Commissioners hope that, if a settlement is reached, they will be able to use to money to refund county agencies that have spent millions fighting the war against opioid abuse.

Greene Ketchum says the next step is to file the lawsuit and collect information from those who have been impacted within Kanawha County by the opioid epidemic.

The law firm is also representing the Boone County Commission in a similar suit against prescription pill distributors.