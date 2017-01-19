Kanawha County Commission Issues List of Delinquent Tax Offender - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Commission Issues List of Delinquent Tax Offenders

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

The Kanawha County Commission continues to deal with hundreds of thousands of dollars in delinquent taxes. The top ten offenders in the county, and their respective amounts are shown below. 

  1. CINTG Inc: $79,692.83
  2. Tri-State Bit & Drilling: $78,895.87
  3. AB Reclamation LLC: $53,937.20
  4. Su-Tei Asian Cuisine: $23,680.42
  5. So Chas Cardiodiag: $19,247.06
  6. Superfoods, Inc: $17,295.48
  7. Uniforms Plus Inc: $16,484.68
  8. Hagers Auto Sales: $14,660.19
  9. Pat Parker LLC: $14,319.10
  10. Ed's Comfort Stations: $13,476.08

The Commission wants to remind the public how important it is to pay their taxes on time. 

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • The Latest: Kushner Says He 'Did Not Collude with Russia'

    The Latest: Kushner Says He 'Did Not Collude with Russia'

    Monday, July 24 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-07-24 17:35:22 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigations (all times local): 1:25 p.m. White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner says he did not collude with Russia. Kushner spoke to reporters at the White House Monday after meeting with Senate investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. Kushner told reporters he wanted to be "very clear.&quo...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigations (all times local): 1:25 p.m. White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner says he did not collude with Russia. Kushner spoke to reporters at the White House Monday after meeting with Senate investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. Kushner told reporters he wanted to be "very clear.&quo...

  • Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:42:31 GMT

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

  • Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:14:53 GMT

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: One Taken Into Custody After Woman Set on Fire in Charleston

    Update: One Taken Into Custody After Woman Set on Fire in Charleston

    Monday, July 24 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-07-25 02:19:11 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

  • Fungal disease found on milksnake in WV

    Fungal disease found on milksnake in WV

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:29 AM EDT2017-07-25 07:29:04 GMT
    Missouri Department of ConservationMissouri Department of Conservation

    The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.

    The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.

  • House Destroyed in Kanawha County Fire

    House Destroyed in Kanawha County Fire

    Monday, July 24 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-07-25 00:12:16 GMT
    Pinch Volunteer Fire DepartmentPinch Volunteer Fire Department

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.