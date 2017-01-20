Woman's tweet gets attention from the Secret Service

A Louisville, KY woman is facing serious consequences after a tweet emerges about assassinating President-Elect Donald Trump.

According to WBTV, Heather Lowrey tweeted, "If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate."

The United States Secret Service said they are aware of the tweet and interviewed Lowrey and plan on conducting a full investigation.



The tweet created a public outcry on social media.



Her social media accounts have since been deactivated.

WBTV reports, several of Lowrey's employers have fired her, including the Va Va Vixen's burlesque group who released the following statement: "Please, know that we, at Va Va Vixens, do not condone the behavior of Heather Lowrey. She was dismissed the moment we were informed of this incident. We have a zero tolerance policy for such. It's no secret that we are in the midst of a divided nation. With so much hate and anger in the world, our hope is to be a sanctuary that welcomes all walks of life with open arms. We do not condone hate by any party and will not partake in it. We in no way support negative behavior or malicious intent from anyone."



According to WBTV, American Income Life - Travis Moody Office, Kentucky-Indiana posted the following statement, "Heather Lowrey is no longer contracted with the Travis Moody Agency. The Travis Moody Agency, its agents and its staff do not share the same views, nor opinions as Heather Lowrey. We have a zero tolerance policy and would never condone this behavior."

Lowrey's former employer, The Elizabeth Monarch group, part of Keller Williams Realty, also released a statement: "Heather Lowery is no longer employed at the Elizabeth Monarch Group. She has not worked at this company for over 10 months. The Elizabeth Monarch Group, its agents, and its staff do not share the same views."



WBTV's Kasey Cunningham contributed to this report