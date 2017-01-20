Woman's tweet gets attention from the Secret Service - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman's tweet gets attention from the Secret Service

Posted: Updated:
WBTV.com WBTV.com

A Louisville, KY woman is facing serious consequences after a tweet emerges about assassinating President-Elect Donald Trump.

According to WBTV, Heather Lowrey tweeted, "If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate."

The United States Secret Service said they are aware of the tweet and interviewed Lowrey and plan on conducting a full investigation.
 
The tweet created a public outcry on social media. 
 
Her social media accounts have since been deactivated.

WBTV reports, several of Lowrey's employers have fired her, including the Va Va Vixen's burlesque group who released the following statement: "Please, know that we, at Va Va Vixens, do not condone the behavior of Heather Lowrey. She was dismissed the moment we were informed of this incident. We have a zero tolerance policy for such. It's no secret that we are in the midst of a divided nation. With so much hate and anger in the world, our hope is to be a sanctuary that welcomes all walks of life with open arms. We do not condone hate by any party and will not partake in it. We in no way support negative behavior or malicious intent from anyone."
 
According to WBTV, American Income Life - Travis Moody Office, Kentucky-Indiana posted the following statement, "Heather Lowrey is no longer contracted with the Travis Moody Agency. The Travis Moody Agency, its agents and its staff do not share the same views, nor opinions as Heather Lowrey. We have a zero tolerance policy and would never condone this behavior."

Lowrey's former employer, The Elizabeth Monarch group, part of Keller Williams Realty, also released a statement: "Heather Lowery is no longer employed at the Elizabeth Monarch Group. She has not worked at this company for over 10 months. The Elizabeth Monarch Group, its agents, and its staff do not share the same views."
 

WBTV's Kasey Cunningham contributed to this report

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Doctors warn of the spread of a long-lasting viral stomach bug

    Doctors warn of the spread of a long-lasting viral stomach bug

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:42 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:42:30 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    “I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”

    “I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”

  • Fungal disease found on milksnake in WV

    Fungal disease found on milksnake in WV

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:29 AM EDT2017-07-25 07:29:04 GMT
    Missouri Department of ConservationMissouri Department of Conservation

    The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.

    The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.

  • Woman sets apartment on fire in attempt to kill bug

    Woman sets apartment on fire in attempt to kill bug

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-07-25 13:33:51 GMT

    A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.

    A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.