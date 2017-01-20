Chicken product recall due to misbranding & undeclared allergens - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Chicken product recall due to misbranding & undeclared allergens

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2017 – Mountain View Packaging, LLC, a Boise, Idaho establishment, is recalling approximately 1,080 pounds of chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain wheat, egg and milk, known allergens which are not declared on the product label. 

The sweet chili chicken items were packaged on Dec. 23, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

  • 18-oz packages of “@ease Sweet Chili Chicken Meal Starter, Fully cooked, boneless, battered white meat chicken in a sweet chili sauce” with a “Best By” date of 5/17/2018 and UPC code of 36800-38348.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-39904” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold to a distributor in Utah for further distribution in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 13, 2017 by a customer who was attempting to scan the items to place them into inventory at their store. Specifically, the UPC numbers did not match the UPC codes. The firm notified FSIS of the problem on Jan. 17, 2017. 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Gary Shaw, Chief Administrative Officer, at (208) 344-1183 x106. Media with questions about the recall can contact Tim Andersen, President, at (208) 344-1183 x101.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

