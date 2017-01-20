Trump takes oath as 45th president of the United States - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trump takes oath as 45th president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, a combative billionaire businessman and TV celebrity elected to lead a profoundly divided country.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are charting a newly conservative course for the nation, vowing to reverse the work of the departing Barack Obama.

