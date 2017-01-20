Leading sites named for new Kanawha County schools

The two leading, potential locations for Clendenin Elementary and Herbert Hoover High School were announced last night, according to Briana Warner, of Kanawha County Schools.

Chuck Wilson, Director of Facilities for the Kanawha County Board of Education, announced that Hokie Lane and Given Fork, both in Clendenin, are possible sites for rebuilding Clendenin Elementary and Herbert Hoover High School, respectively.

No official plans have been made to build schools at these locations.

Additionally, current plans for portable schools were also announced.

All portable facilities for Bridge Elementary have been fully prepared and are awaiting foundation to be laid for them. They are expected to be installed by March 1st.

75% of portable facilities are ready for Herbert Hoover High School have been prepared. That site is also awaiting foundation to be laid, and officials expect to have the facilities installed by mid-March.

While the Kanawha County Board of Education has laid out a timeline for installing portable education facilities, they say that additional factors may slow their schedule. They say that by adding items such as fire extinguishers and white boards, an additional 30 days may be added to the planned opening of these schools.