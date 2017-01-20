Student Arrested After Paper Airplane Hits Teacher in Eye - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Student Arrested After Paper Airplane Hits Teacher in Eye

ANDREWS, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina high school student is facing a possible 30-day jail sentence for allegedly throwing a paper airplane that struck a teacher in the eye.

The South Strand News reports (http://bit.ly/2jVpQEp ) that Georgetown County sheriff's deputies on Jan. 10 arrested a 17-year-old student at Andrews High School. An instructor, Edward McIver, told deputies he was hit in the eye by a paper airplane thrown during class.

Deputies say McIver reported being upset because he had recently had eye surgery. The teacher told authorities he and the student had previous confrontations over behavior and that "something needs to be done."

The student was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was released from jail on bond.

