Cabell Career Center students finish tiny house for flood victim

Cabell Career Center students finish tiny house for flood victims

A dozen brand new tiny houses are now making their way across the mountain state.

Houses turned into homes, ready for deserving families.

The builders, West Virginia Career Center students.

13 News was with one crew as they started construction and joined in a wrap up effort that hammered home progress and pride.     

For Cabell County Career Center student crews, we found that building the 160 square foot tiny house in two months was the biggest project of their young lives.

Building Tech student Lucas Childers told 13 News, "It was cool to finish and learn how to do stuff like putting the flooring in. I've learned a lot since we got to this part."  

Starting with basic tools and blue prints, carpentry, electric HVAC and design class members all learned it takes a student village to build a tiny house.

HVAC Student Caleb White said, "When we first started, I didn't know a lot. Living in this would be pretty cool. I could build one of these for myself."

This is one of 12 tiny houses built by career center students from across the Mountain State.

All 12 will go to victims of the June flood.

Principal Frank Barnett said, just he fact that the kids know that maybe last night a family was were sleeping in a tent and tonight and tomorrow night they are going to be sleeping in something warm and dry."

The West Virginia National Guard will pick up and then deliver the tiny house to its new owners next week.

