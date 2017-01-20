Raining $20s: Money falls out of armored car on interstate

More News More>>

Protesters Rally Against Newest Senate Healthcare Vote The Senate is moving ahead with debate on an Obamacare overhaul after a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence. The health care vote Tuesday caught many West Virginia and Ohio voters by surprise. In response, families and workers rallied on the Huntington 6th Street Bridge to make their concerns known. The overall message sent by the "Bridge to Healthcare" rally, was repair not replace.

Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedural vote CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...

Flushed with Fear: Local Woman Finds Snake Eggs in Toilet KAMR Local 4 News AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...

Officials: 7-year-old Found Dead After Climbing Fence to Catch Baseball WINNSBORO, LA. (MYARKLAMISS) - It was in a backyard on Lincoln Street in Winnsboro where an innocent game of catch turned deadly for 7-year-old Brandon McFarland. "A little before 11 o'clock my office got a call about a child that was missing," Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobbs said. "The description was a 7-year-old male that was missing at 229 Lincoln Street." After a neighborhood-wide search, deputies said the boy was found dead. He was located next do...

Women build 'wall of red' in support of President Trump YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some women were getting their point across at the Covelli Centre. The women, who are members of the Trumbull County Republican Party, gathered together showing their solidarity by wearing red. They decided to wear red and stand together making a "wall of women" to symbolize support for their party and the wall that President Trump has talked about building along the border with Mexico. This isn't the first time that the women came t...

W.Va. AG Seeks Supreme Court Review of Anti-Gun Rights Ruling CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a five-state coalition in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court decision that unnecessarily burdens an individual's constitutional right to bear arms lawfully. The friend-of-the-court brief, filed Monday, pertains to a ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers West Virginia. The Attorney General believes the court erred in deciding that the potent...