Mars Investigating Skittles Said To Be Intended For Cattle Feed

CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...
The report doesn't confirm that the condition is common in all football players.
A minister captured this photo that's grabbing hearts across the country.
Closing arguments are expected later this week.
The Senate is moving ahead with debate on an Obamacare overhaul after a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence. The health care vote Tuesday caught many West Virginia and Ohio voters by surprise. In response, families and workers rallied on the Huntington 6th Street Bridge to make their concerns known. The overall message sent by the "Bridge to Healthcare" rally, was repair not replace.
A 4-year-old boy is heartbroken after misplacing an iPhone that belonged to his late father. He left his phone at a Walmart on Sunday and the phone has not been recovered.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about ‘smart toys’ directed at children.
A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.
