Charleston Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Thieves - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Thieves

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

The Charleston Police Department is seeking your help into a recent theft that occurred at a Charleston business.

Moses Cadillac Buick & GMC of Charleston was broken into on January 4th, where several thousand dollars worth of professional grade tools were stolen. (Snap-On, Mac ETC.) 

The suspects also stolen over 300 Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers. (Blue and Yellow) 

This pictured individual later entered Marty's Tire located at Plaza East in Charleston and attempted to sell some Snap-on tools to employees. 

CPD says these tools were owned by mechanics who spent years working for what they have. 

Please contact the Charleston Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division with further information at 304-348-6480
or Charleston Police Records at 304-348-6400.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old claims he was raped by her

    Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old claims he was raped by her

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-25 21:12:45 GMT

    Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.

    Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.

  • Saint Albans Police Warn About Electric Company Scam

    Saint Albans Police Warn About Electric Company Scam

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-25 19:38:23 GMT

    The Saint Albans Police says they have taken many reports of a new phone scam hitting the area.

    The Saint Albans Police says they have taken many reports of a new phone scam hitting the area.

  • Update: Suspect Charged After Woman Set on Fire in Charleston

    Update: Suspect Charged After Woman Set on Fire in Charleston

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-07-25 19:04:03 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

    The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • U.S. Route 35 Closed in Putnam County Due High-Speed Crash

    U.S. Route 35 Closed in Putnam County Due High-Speed Crash

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:43:36 GMT
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - U.S. Route 35 is closed in Putnam County due to a high-speed crash. The crash was reported on U.S. Route 35 at Hurricane Creek Road just south of Fraziers Bottom in Putnam County around 10:35 p.m. Dispatchers indicate that the accident is t-bone style, and that one of the vehicles crashed at speeds in excess of 90 mph. Injuries are unknown at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - U.S. Route 35 is closed in Putnam County due to a high-speed crash. The crash was reported on U.S. Route 35 at Hurricane Creek Road just south of Fraziers Bottom in Putnam County around 10:35 p.m. Dispatchers indicate that the accident is t-bone style, and that one of the vehicles crashed at speeds in excess of 90 mph. Injuries are unknown at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Flushed with Fear: Local Woman Finds Snake Eggs in Toilet

    Flushed with Fear: Local Woman Finds Snake Eggs in Toilet

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:03:43 GMT
    KAMR Local 4 NewsKAMR Local 4 News
    AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...
    AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...

  • Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old claims he was raped by her

    Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old claims he was raped by her

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-25 21:12:45 GMT

    Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.

    Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.