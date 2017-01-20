West Virginia's Young Population Fighting Obesity

After years on the negative side of statistics, young West Virginians are running towards a healthier tomorrow.

"My mom did everything that she could to make sure that me and my brother were in every last activity or sport that we could possibly be in. I'm trying to pretty much do the same thing for my own children," said Allison Whitehead, a trainer at Anytime Fitness in Kanawha City.

According to data from a non-profit organization called the State of Obesity, West Virginia still has the second highest obesity rates in the nation.

However, local and national studies show people between the ages of 18 and 25 are shifting towards a healthier lifestyle.

"We are very excited about it because that means that the youngest in our population and the efforts that are being made across the state and communities are making their mark," said Dr. Rahul Gupta with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The West Virginia DHHR says community and school programs are teaching kids about living an active lifestyle at an early age.

Along with promoting exercise, the state of West Virginia is also encouraging people to eat healthy. Many government nutrition programs have been altered to offer more fresh fruit, meat, and vegetables.

"Almost 27,000 West Virginians get the WIC program for their families," said Dr. Gupta.

While the highest rates of obesity are found in the 45-64 year old age group, trainers say it is never too late to drop your bad habits.

"Whether it be weight gain, knee issues, back issues, we have plenty of resources now to where we can help you out," said Allison.