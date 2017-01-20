What's the Impact of Trump Presidency on West Virginia?

The West Front of the U.S. Capitol where all Presidential Inaugurations take place, has never seen anything quite like this. The question is how did Donald Trump get there from here and what might it mean for West Virginia. State Senate Mark Maynard was Co-Chair of Trump's Mountain State campaign.

"When we spoke before the rally at Charleston, he talked to me one-on-one and said 'how hard will it be for us to start these coal mines back up, that are out of business right now?' And I told him we can do it no problem," said State Sen. Mark Maynard, (R) Co-Chair, Trump for WV.

Clearly there is hope the state's energy sector will rebound, and there will be expansion of broadband and high-tech. West Virginia has the sixth-highest unemployment rate in the nation.

"Candidly he's looking very much at West Virginia and I think that West Virginia will be a bellwether indicator of his jobs plan," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

But President Trump remains very controversial and some Mountain State residents will attend a weekend protest. Not everyone is a fan.

"But I absolutely have concerns about this President. You know the last thing we need is someone who is going to set us back fifty years and the discrimination and the hate and the violence that's been going on," said Belinda Biafore, State Chair, West Virginia Democratic Party.

Others have a more optimistic outlook.

"What do I think it means for West Virginia? He ran on premises to make America great again, and to get, particularly areas like West Virginia back to work," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

In November, Trump took West Virginia with 69 percent of the vote.

"Donald Trump carried the state of West Virginia by the second highest margin of victory of any state in the nation. And many in the Mountain State hope that results in greater clout here on Capitol Hill," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter, on assignment in Washington, DC.