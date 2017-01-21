Baby Found Wandering In The Street Near Jefferson

Update: January 21st, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

On January 21, 2017, at around 12:00 pm, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority Medics and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 5800 MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson.

The call was in response to reports of a toddler wandering in the roadway.

The toddler was a female and was wearing only a diaper.

Deputies were on scene for some time before being able to make contact with the parents of the toddler. Officers from the South Charleston Police Department arrived and assisted Deputies in locating the parents of the infant.

Tammie L. Gibson, 25 , and Robert R. Hayes, 32 , were arrested and charged with neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury.

Both are currently being held at the South Central Regional awaiting arraignment.

The toddler was examined by Ambulance personnel on scene and was not injured. Deputies learned from the parents of the toddler that she was 23 months old. Child Protective Services responded to the scene and will conduct their own investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Original:

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are currently investigating a report of a young child, wearing only a diaper, wandering near MacCorkle Ave. near Jefferson.

Sean Snuffer with the Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's confirm that they received a call about a young child who was wandering alone near the BP gas station and DAR collision repair on the city limits of South Charleston.

Our photographer on scene confirms that someone was taken into custody, but details on who or why are unknown at this time.

