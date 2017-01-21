Huntington Fire Department Is On Scene Of A Reported House Fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge is closed due to a vehicle fire. The westbound lanes were briefly closed, but have since reopened. At this time, there is no word on whether any injuries were reported in the car fire. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge is closed due to a vehicle fire. The westbound lanes were briefly closed, but have since reopened. At this time, there is no word on whether any injuries were reported in the car fire. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

A 4-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of Route 35 just north of I-64 in Putnam County. Crews on scene say a wrong-way driver hit several tractor trailers around 4 a.m. Wednesday, side-swiping one vehicle and causing two others to crash. The wrong-way driver has minor injuries and was not impaired. One of the tractor trailers is leaking fuel. DOT officials say they hope to have the lanes back open by 7 this morning. Stay with 13 News on this...

A 4-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of Route 35 just north of I-64 in Putnam County. Crews on scene say a wrong-way driver hit several tractor trailers around 4 a.m. Wednesday, side-swiping one vehicle and causing two others to crash. The wrong-way driver has minor injuries and was not impaired. One of the tractor trailers is leaking fuel. DOT officials say they hope to have the lanes back open by 7 this morning. Stay with 13 News on this...

MGN Online

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at a double-wide mobile home in Huntington Tuesday night. The fire was reported on the 6200 block of Wentz Avenue in Huntington around 10:45 p.m. Dispatchers say that the fire was contained by 11:30 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, and it is unknown how much damage occurred at this time. Barboursville Fire, Ohio River Road Fire, and Ona Fire responded to the fire. We will provide more information on this st...