Charleston Police Are On he Scene Of A Reported Stabbing On Charleston's West Side

Charleston Police are on the scene responding to a stabbing in the 1600 block of Bigley Avenue at the Westmoreland Apartments.

The call came in, approximately at 9:45 on Saturday night, that two people had been stabbed.

Lt. Steve Cooper, of the Charleston Police Department, stated that Janet Queen, age 43, and Randall Hubb, 47, both sustained non-life threatening stab wounds in the arms.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Lt. Cooper also said that a person of interest has been detained in connection with the stabbing.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.