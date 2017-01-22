Thousand's Gather At The State Capitol To Protest Trump And Promote Women's Rights

CHARLESTON- Millions of people in cities across the globe marched for women's rights on Saturday. The demonstrations came one day after Donald trump was sworn into office. Advocates said they are worried about women's rights under the new administration.

In West Virginia, hundreds of men and women want to send a strong message on Day 1 of Trump's presidency.

"We're afraid with the new administration that we are not going to have the equal rights, the fairness, the unity and the assurance that budgets will not be cut and services will not go away," explained Angela Bryson, a demonstrator in Charleston. There Bryson is referring to things like the Affordable Care Act, Planned Parenthood and gender-equality regulations.

"I'm determined to be politically active from now on so that these issues stay forward," added Mary Maurin while demonstrating at the state capitol.

The Women's March grew across the globe, aimed at supporting all human rights.

"We both have children and a big thing for me personally is to show my child as much love as possible. To show her when she gets out into the world and experiences people that it's important to show everyone compassion and love as equals and with equal rights," said Jaimie Dunlap.

Above all, demonstrators want to see the country coming together, embracing all genders, races, religions and orientation.

"One of the things the new president should look at is unifying the country at this time. We're very separated in the country between what people feel their rights are being jeopardized, what people feel that they don't have a voice," Bryson added.

Nearly 3,000 people converged on the state capitol grounds yesterday at the protest.

Staunch advocate for women's rights, and Chairwoman for the West Virginia Democratic Party, Belinda Biafore had this to say about the event.

"They say you never know someone's struggles until you walk a mile in their shoes."

It is estimated that around 3 million people participated in the movement nationwide.