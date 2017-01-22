Thousand's Gather At The State Capitol To Protest Trump And Promote Women's Rights

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several thousand dollars of property was taken from Appalachian Power Park Thursday morning. Charleston Police Detectives identified, located and arrested Josh Hanshaw. Josh Hanshaw, 34, was arrested. He had been living on the streets of Charleston. Hanshaw was identified by Detectives who arrested him in recent past for other theft related offenses.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several thousand dollars of property was taken from Appalachian Power Park Thursday morning. Charleston Police Detectives identified, located and arrested Josh Hanshaw. Josh Hanshaw, 34, was arrested. He had been living on the streets of Charleston. Hanshaw was identified by Detectives who arrested him in recent past for other theft related offenses.
A spokeswoman with the Kanawha County Commission tells 13 News that the Crossings Mall Bridge is expected to open on Friday, July 27th, 2017.
A spokeswoman with the Kanawha County Commission tells 13 News that the Crossings Mall Bridge is expected to open on Friday, July 27th, 2017.
The Boy Scouts' chief executive has apologized to members of the scouting community who were offended by the aggressive political rhetoric in President Donald Trump's recent speech to the Scouts' national jamboree.
The Boy Scouts' chief executive has apologized to members of the scouting community who were offended by the aggressive political rhetoric in President Donald Trump's recent speech to the Scouts' national jamboree.
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
Life has a way of knocking you to your knees.
Life has a way of knocking you to your knees.
City leaders say they know of no other complaints regarding this sign.
City leaders say they know of no other complaints regarding this sign.
Transgender veterans and active-duty troops spoke Wednesday about Trump’s Twitter pronouncement.
Transgender veterans and active-duty troops spoke Wednesday about Trump’s Twitter pronouncement.
Pills supplied by pharmacies are not affected.
Pills supplied by pharmacies are not affected.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.
Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.
Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...
A company providing rides at the fair this year described the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.
A company providing rides at the fair this year described the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.
A woman from Ohio is facing drug possession and child endangering charges after police say she overdosed at a barber shop while her kids were getting their hair cut.
A woman from Ohio is facing drug possession and child endangering charges after police say she overdosed at a barber shop while her kids were getting their hair cut.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”
A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”